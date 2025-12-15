The Dallas Cowboys watched Week 15 slip out of their hands 34-26 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Sunday Night Football loss assures the Cowboys won't make the NFL playoffs, right? Especially with a 1% chance to win the NFC East?

Dallas isn't out yet, even amid its dwindling postseason hopes.

ESPN sent out the remaining mathematics for the Cowboys to still add an 18th game. Including winning out, lots of external factors are involved.

One centers around the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas needs Philly to drop its next three games while the Cowboys attempt to get hot late. So which one is presented a clearer path?

Cowboys' remaining schedule for NFC East title chances

Good news for Brian Schottenheimer, Dak Prescott even Jerry Jones and company? Dallas has two of the league's worst remaining on the schedule. The Washington Commanders (4-10) and the New York Giants (2-12) are the last two foes.

But the bad news? A surging Los Angeles Chargers team comes first before the NFC East bottom dwellers. And this Bolts team just swept the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2013.

The Super Bowl champion Eagles, meanwhile, have two road trips on deck before closing at Lincoln Financial Field. But a struggling and injury ravaged Commanders are first up. Then it's a road trip to Orchard Park to face AFC contender the Buffalo Bills. Washington is the final regular season opponent.

Regardless, Dallas and Philly have one winning team left on the schedule. Except the Eagles get two games against the floundering Commanders — handing them a chance to send the Cowboys into an early offseason.