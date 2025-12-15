Shedeur Sanders got honest about one of his three interceptions involving Jerry Jeudy after the Cleveland Browns' 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Sanders is going through the rookie campaign of his NFL career, taking over the starting job in Week 12. He has had ups and downs as the Bears gave him a difficult day, throwing three picks throughout the contest.

One of them featured Jeudy as the receiver made a crucial mistake that resulted in the interception taking place. Sanders reflected on that error after the game, per reporter Ashly Holder. He came to his teammate's defense, understanding that the receiver is already being critical of himself on that play and doesn't see the need to add onto it.

“It is what it is. I’m not one to kick someone while they’re down. He understands it was a big play, and I’m sure he’s hard on himself. So there’s no need for me to be extra and do that,” Sanders said.

How Shedeur Sanders, Browns played against Bears

Shedeur Sanders and Jerry Jeudy will look forward to better days as a tandem while the Browns evaluate what went wrong in the loss to the Bears.

Chicago jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Cleveland finally got on the board with a field goal in the third goal, but Sanders' interceptions prevented the Browns from sparking a potential rally.

Sanders will have some self-reflecting to do following his struggles against the Bears. He completed 18 passes out of 35 attempts for 177 yards and three interceptions while rushing two times for 24 yards.

The run game failed to have an impact as Quinshon Judkins had 12 carries for 21 yards. Isaiah Bond had connections with Sanders on deep passes, catching two of them for 89 yards. Harold Fannin Jr. led the way with seven receptions for 48 yards, while Jeudy caught two passes for 22 yards.

Cleveland fell to a 3-11 record on the season, being at the bottom of the AFC North Division standings. They are behind the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 14th place. They are above the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans while trailing the New York Jets and Bengals.

The Browns will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.