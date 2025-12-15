PHOENIX– Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers was mostly highlighted by two people: LeBron James and Dillon Brooks.

The two were constantly jawing throughout the game, as they have been the last few years. However, Sunday's game had some extra heat to it.

For instance, Brooks swatted a ball at James after a foul was called, which led to quite the response from the latter. Even that was only a microcosm of the ongoing history they have.

It's something Devin Booker enjoyed witnessing.

“There's history there. I mean, I love to see it,” Booker said in the locker room postgame. “People always say everything's too friendly in the NBA, and then Dillon comes around, and now it's too much.

“As I said, I'd rather have it the other way. It'd be too much.”

Devin Booker touched on the constant jawing between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James. “People always everything’s too friendly in the NBA, and then Dillon comes around and now it’s too much… I’d rather it be the other way. I’d rather it be too much.” pic.twitter.com/ER8vyK0PK3 — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) December 15, 2025

Article Continues Below

Dillon Brooks and LeBron James were cinema for Suns-Lakers

While Brooks had five fouls midway through the third quarter, he was extremely disciplined in the fourth quarter. He didn't foul out of the game, despite being targeted by Los Angeles.

However, Brooks was ejected from the Suns-Lakers contest after bumping James following a made 3-point shot. Part of that interaction swung in Los Angeles's favor, but it's important to not discredit what the Phoenix forward did.

He had 18 points (11 of which in the fourth) and hit some big-time shots. Had he not been ejected, the game would've and could've looked a lot differently.

Hindsight is 20/20, and the Lakers pulled away with the win. Despite that, this won't be the only time these teams square off. They'll face each other again in the Valley of the Sun on December 23.

It might be a different outcome, but the same intensity and fire between Brooks and James will be there for everyone to see.