The Detroit Lions needed a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening. Detroit's playoff hopes were not looking too good, but a win over the Dallas Cowboys after Thanksgiving gave the franchise hope. However, Dan Campbell's men were unable to defeat the Rams. And now their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread once again.

Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and didn't turn the ball over. Unfortunately, the Lions defense gave up 41 points to their former quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles claimed a playoff spot with a 41-34 win over Detroit on Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

After the game, Campbell shared an urgent message for his team. He wants his team to remember how the loss makes them feel. And he wants his team to keep that feeling with them through the remainder of the season.

Article Continues Below

“It should burn at you, it should eat you up. Do not go numb to the losing. Staff and I are going to come in and watch this thing together tomorrow, all of us. (We'll) make those corrections, and then move on,” the Lions head coach said, via WXYZ Detroit sports anchor Brad Galli.

The Lions have fallen to 8-6 on the 2025 season. They have not won or lost consecutive games since Week 5 when they capped off a three-game winning streak with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. This is a trend they will need to correct, as they likely need to win all of their remaining games to make the postseason.

The Lions' hunt for the postseason continues in Week 16 when they play host to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.