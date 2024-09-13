Arike Ogunbowale made Dallas Wings' franchise history, becoming the all-time scoring record on the team, passing Deanna Nolan. Ogunbowale has shown that she is one of the most gifted scorers in the WNBA, and people who watch her know what she's capable of. It's no surprise that after she broke the record, there were plenty of congratulatory messages coming her way. Two of the most notable came from Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird.

“Congratulations on being the Wings' all-time leading scorer. That's an amazing accomplishment, we're all proud of you,” Nowitzki said. “Keep going, I know there's plenty of buckets to come. Enjoy this moment and this accomplishment.”

“Hey Arike, congratulations on becoming the all-time leading scorer in franchise history. There have been some elite scorers that have come through this franchise, like the one you passed, Deanna Nolan,” Bird said. “And it's no small thing to move to the top spot, so congratulations and keep it going.”

Nowitzki and Bird know what it feels like to break records for their teams, and it was a cool moment for them to express their excitement for Ogunbowale doing the same thing.

Arike Ogunbowale breaks Dallas Wings' franchise scoring record

On Sept. 12 against the New York Liberty, Arike Ogunbowale broke the Wings' franchise scoring record, which was held by Deanna Nolan. It took Nolan nine seasons to set the record, but it took Ogunbowale just six seasons. In a tweet from Across the Timeline, they broke down the significance of Ognubowale's record-breaking night.

“Some added perspective… Deanna Nolan got to 3,971 points in 293 games Arike Ogunbowale just got to 3,972 in her 193rd,” the Across the Timeline account said on X, formerly Twitter.

Ogunbowale was close to breaking it on Sept 10., but once she officially did it, the Wings played a video of Nolan congratulating her, telling her to “Stay amazing [and] keep blazing trails.”

“It’s definitely special,” Ogunbowale said after the game. “It’s been a lot of great players to come through here, so to have that now is definitely special.

“I love when legends and great players from the past give props. We wouldn’t be where we are without everybody who paved the way, so definitely appreciate [Deanna Nolan].”

Arike Ogunbowale has continued to put up big scoring numbers since entering the league. In her rookie season, she came out of the gate and averaged 19.1 points per game, and led the league with 22.8 points per game in her second season. Her scoring this year has put her second in points per game behind A'ja Wilson, who is the clear frontrunner for MVP. Ogunbowale has been an All-Star every year since 2021 and was named the All-Star Game MVP in both 2021 and 2024.