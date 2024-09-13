Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale is one of the league's most gifted scorers, and she put herself in team history doing what she does best. On Sept. 12 against the New York Liberty, Ogunbowale broke the Wings' franchise scoring record, which was held by Deanna Nolan. It took Nolan nine seasons to set the record, but it took Ogunbowale just six seasons. To make things more clear, the Across the Timeline social media account broke it down.

“Some added perspective… Deanna Nolan got to 3,971 points in 293 games Arike Ogunbowale just got to 3,972 in her 193rd,” the Across the Timeline account said on X, formerly Twitter.

Ogunbowale was close to breaking it on Sept 10., but once she officially did it, the Wings played a video of Nolan congratulating her, telling her to “Stay amazing [and] keep blazing trails.”

“It’s definitely special,” Ogunbowale said after the game. “It’s been a lot of great players to come through here, so to have that now is definitely special.

“I love when legends and great players from the past give props. We wouldn’t be where we are without everybody who paved the way, so definitely appreciate [Deanna Nolan].”

Ogunbowale is still young and has the chance to make way more history as her career continues.

Arike Ogunbowale continues her dominant play with the Wings

Since coming into the league, Arike Ogunbowale has continued to put up big scoring numbers, and she won't be stopping anytime soon. In 2019, during her rookie season, she came out of the gate and averaged 19.1 points per game, and the following season, she led the league with 22.8 points per game. Her scoring this year has put her second in points per game behind A'ja Wilson, who is the clear frontrunner for MVP. Since 2021, Ogunbowale has been an All-Star every year and was named the All-Star Game MVP in 2021 and 2024.

Unfortunately for the Wings, they haven't seen much playoff success, and they were recently eliminated from the playoff race after losing to the Chicago Sky on Sept. 8. The Wings have had some bright spots during the season, and the hope is that it can carry on to next year and they start off strong. Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally have become a nice one-two punch for the Wings, but health and consistency will play a big part in whether they can be successful in the future.

As for Ogunbowale, as she continues to build her game, the Wings will be counting on her to lead the franchise, and it's obvious that she has the mindset to do it.

“I work hard to be consistent,” Ogunbowale said in a Forbes interview. “There are only 144 spots in the WNBA. I didn't have to be a player that's up there. That's definitely the biggest thing for me.”