ARLINGTON, TX — Arike Ogunbowale is the Dallas Wings' new all-time total points leader. Ogunbowale entered Thursday's game sitting only 10 points behind Deanna Nolan, who played for the former WNBA team the Detroit Shock. The 27-year-old superstar is averaging 22.6 points per outing during the 2024 season, so the chances of her recording 11 points on Thursday were incredibly high. Sure enough, Ogunbowale came through and delivered for the fans in attendance.

Ogunbowale is one of the best players in the WNBA. She has played for the Wings ever since making her debut during the 2019 season. The team has endured ups and downs over the years, but Ogunbowale has continued to play at a high level. Ogunbowale's partnership with Satou Sabally is among the best in the league, making the Wings stars one of the best duos in the entire WNBA.

But on Thursday, it was all about Arike Ogunbowale.

Arike Ogunbowale's impressive career with Wings

Ogunbowale has made four consecutive WNBA All-Star teams. For her career, she is recording just under 21 points per game. As mentioned, the Wings star is averaging 22.6 points per game during the 2024 season. She is also averaging 5.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

In other words, Ogunbowale is a true superstar. She is now the Wings' all-time points leader, surpassing a number of legendary names in the process.

Nolan is among the Wings' franchise leaders in multiple categories. Meanwhile, Skylar Diggins-Smith is third in the team's all-time points leaders category. Glory Johnson and Swin Cash round out the top five.

Ogunbowale is on track to be remembered among the best Wings players ever. The fact that she is only 27 years old makes this feat even more impressive. The 2024 campaign was an all-around disappointing one for the team, but the future is unquestionably bright with Arike Ogunbowale leading the way.