Alanna Smith jumps to Lynx after a career-best season with Sky, shooting a league-leading 63% on 2-pointers

The Minnesota Lynx have made a significant move in free agency on Friday by securing a deal with Alanna Smith, according to the player’s representative, Sammy Wloszczowski of SIG Sports. Smith, an unrestricted free agent, is set to join the Lynx on a two-year contract.

The news was announced Thursday in a tweet from ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Coming off an impressive run with the Chicago Sky, the 6-foot-4 forward has hit her stride, posting career-high averages of 9.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Smith's performance was not just on the scoring front; she also contributed 1.3 blocks per game and led the league with a 63% success rate on 2-point shots.

The Australian, known for her time at Stanford University and her selection as the 8th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, has shown remarkable development. Smith, who was a key player for the Sky's starting lineup last season and played a substantial 26.5 minutes per game, was in the conversation for Most Improved Player.

After spending the initial years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury and a brief stint with the Indiana Fever, Smith's move to Minnesota is seen as a pivotal moment in her career trajectory. She also brings international experience, having competed with the Australian national team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Smith is expected to join a talented Lynx forward lineup that includes Napheesa Collier, Jessica Shepard, Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz, adding depth and versatility to the team’s frontcourt.

The WNBA free agency period lasts from Jan. 21 to Feb. 1. While players can start talking to agents during the free agency period, nothing can be signed until Feb. 1.