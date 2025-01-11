Satou Sabally recently told reporters that she has already played her final game with the Dallas Wings, meaning she is seemingly looking to join a new team for the 2025 season. The Wings were always likely to core Sabally, something that was true even before her recent announcement, an announcement she made during Unrivaled Basketball's media availability. Given her comments, the expectation is that the Wings will ultimately core Sabally and end up trading her, as opposed to simply letting her leave in WNBA free agency without receiving anything in return. However, a source told ClutchPoints on Saturday, which was the first day that teams were able to officially core players, that Dallas probably won't core Sabally on Saturday.

It is worth noting that the source added that they have not “heard anything definitively” as of this story's writing. Although the Wings may be waiting to officially make the move, the expectation remains that Dallas will ultimately core the star forward. It is intriguing that the Wings are seemingly waiting, though, as the New York Liberty decided to core Breanna Stewart and the Las Vegas Aces made the move to core Kelsey Plum on Saturday.

As mentioned, nothing is definitive yet. Perhaps the Wings will end up making the move on Saturday night. But the reliable source made it clear that they are not expecting it to happen on Saturday.

So why may the Wings be waiting?

Wings' potential reason for waiting to core Satou Sabally

In all reality, there could be a number of reasons why Dallas is waiting to officially make the move. Only the team knows their exact reasoning, but it is worth noting that Dallas has from January 11-20 to extend offers to core-eligible players. The same dates hold true for reserved players, as the Wings did extend Reserved qualifying offers to Sevgi Uzun and Jaelyn Brown on Saturday, a source confirms.

The Wings were high on both Uzun and Brown, but with a new general manager and head coach it remains to be seen what both players' roles will be during the 2025 season. The fact that both players were made Reserved qualifying offers suggests Dallas considers them to be part of their 2025 plans, however.

As for Sabally, though, she likely won't play for Dallas in 2025 unless she changes her mind about leaving. Nothing is official so there is no guarantee that Sabally will end up elsewhere for the new season. The expectation, though, is that a trade will ultimately come to fruition once the Wings core her. The New York Liberty and Indiana Fever have been mentioned as possible Sabally trade suitors.

There is currently much uncertainty around the Wings' roster future. One has to wonder if Sabally's decision will impact Paige Bueckers, who has the option to play in college for another season. The Wings hold the 2025 WNBA Draft No. 1 pick, and Bueckers is likely to be selected first overall if she declares for the draft.

Dallas will be a fascinating team to follow as the offseason continues. Although the Wings may not core Satou Sabally on Saturday, it will probably still happen at some point. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the situation as they are made available.