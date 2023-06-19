The Las Vegas Aces made a big addition in free agency in 2020 when they signed point guard Chelsea Gray, and the Aces brought Gray in on a visit to experience what it would be like to play for the organization. Gray said it was not common for WNBA free agents to go on visits with organizations, but she encourages them to do that in the future, like we see in the NBA.

“That hasn't really been done, but it's done on the men's side all the time where people come in and have conversations, see where they're going to live and practice,” Chelsea Gray said, via Sabreena Marchant of The Athletic. “So I was like, OK, why don't I do that? It was my first time really going out in free agency. Whether it's restricted or unrestricted, people should go and visit and have conversations. You kind of hold your own cards and you're your own boss. And so being able to do that and come visit was amazing.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gray added her second WNBA championship ring with the Aces in 2022, the first title for the franchise, and the first title for a professional Las Vegas sports team. The Vegas Golden Knights just joined them as the second team. She won her first WNBA championship with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, which was her second season in the league.

Gray came into the league with the Connecticut Sun, then played five seasons with the Sparks, and is now in her third season with the Aces. Las Vegas is 10-1 and is viewed as the best team in the WNBA.