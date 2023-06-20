Breanna Stewart has already accomplished so much in her basketball career, but the New York Liberty star achieved a WNBA first in New York's win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Stewart became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds and 40 assists in their first 10 games of a season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Stewart had 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists on Sunday. Her numbers are astounding this season, her first with the Liberty. She's averaging 23.9 points, 10.8 rebound and four assists per game.

Stewart won WNBA MVP in 2018, her third season as a pro. Now in her seventh season, she has a chance to lead a star-studded Liberty team deep into the WNBA playoffs and once again winsome hardware.

Stewart credited her agressive behavior on the court for her fantastic start to the season.

“I wanted to make an assertive effort to be aggressive,” Stewart said. “Especially at the start of the game and hopefully have everyone follow. Sometimes the ball doesn't fall in the basket and that's what happened last game. Law of averages, things kind of even out a little bit.”

The Liberty are 7-3 to start the season and Breanna Stewart is a big reason why. She has seven double-doubles already after having six last season with the Seatte Storm.

New York has a very good chance to reaching and winning the WNBA championship. There is still a lot of seaosn to go, but the Liberty are proving themselves a formidable contedner in the WNBA.