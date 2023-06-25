Another day, another dominant win for the Las Vegas Aces. In case you were keeping track, that's now five straight wins for the defending champs after they suffered their first loss of the season to the Connecticut Sun a couple of weeks ago.

On Saturday, A'ja Wilson and the Aces flexed their collective muscle in a 101-88 victory over the Indiana Fever. Las Vegas is now 12-1 to start the new season, and at this point, it just feels like the title is theirs to lose. History seems to agree with this notion:

The Aces are the 1st team in WNBA history to outscore their opponents by 200+ points through the first 13 games of a season (+207 this season). They're the 4th WNBA franchise to start a season 12-1 or better, and the first since the 2017 Lynx, who won the title that season. pic.twitter.com/ZHxwXR3xr8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 25, 2023

207 points. That's really the combined points total the Aces have defeated their opponents by in their first 13 games of the season. Talk about a dominant campaign for the champs.

Moreover, as the above stat indicates, the last time a team went 12-1 to start the season, they won the title. Aces fans are hoping for the same fate for this particular iteration of their squad.

On Saturday night, it was A'ja Wilson who stole the show for Las Vegas with a massive 28-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kelsey Plum wasn't bad herself, going off for 26 points in 32 minutes of action. NaLyssa Smith did all she could for the Fever, but not even her 26-point double-double was enough to help Indiana against a powerhouse Aces side.

These two teams go at it again on Monday night, with the Aces playing hosts yet again. There's still a long way to go this season, but right now, Las Vegas is looking good for their repeat.