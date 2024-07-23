Back in their college basketball days, LSU and Iowa would always be the most-watched game of the year. Now, it seems like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been impacting the WNBA when they go up against all sorts of teams. The rookies out of the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever system have a lot of differences but if there's something that unites them, it's making charts go up instead of stagnating. There was a big example of this in jersey sales after the WNBA All-Star game.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are headlining the WNBA's jersey sale record. Fanatics pointed out that their records have increased by 500% since the start of the season up until the WNBA All-Star game, per The Sports Business Journal. The top five consists of Clark, Reese, Sabrina Ionescu out of the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces' Kate Martin, and Most Valuable Player front-runner A'ja Wilson.

To put into perspective how impactful the former rivals out of Iowa and LSU are, the Fever and Sky rookies are ranked first and second when it comes to overall sales. Ionescu clocks in at third right behind them. The two players from the Aces system are then fourth and fifth with the rookie being ahead of the probable MVP winner of the 2024 season.

It is not only personal records that Clark and Reese are breaking. They are also increasing the sales for their teams. It has been reported that the Fever has the most jersey sales out of all teams up until the WNBA All-Star break. The Sky quickly followed suit at second and the Liberty ranked third. Wilson and Martin's Aces are ranked fourth. To round out the top five, the Seattle Storm led by Jewell Loyd has also garnered a lot of sales.

The race between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

It was great seeing the two rivals work together to bring down Team USA during WNBA All-Star weekend. However, everything will reset back to normal once the season resumes after the 2024 Paris Olympics. As of the moment, the two are neck-and-neck when it comes to statistics. However, Clark might have the edge when it comes to historic records. Her 17.1 points per contest rank her 11th all-time among rookies with Cynthia Cooper leading the list.

The Fever rookie sensation is also the all-time rookie leader when it comes to assists per game. She drops 8.2 of them on a nightly basis and no one else in WNBA history has come close. Ticha Penicheiro's 1998 run is second but even that is only valued at 7.5 assists per contest. Clark is also second when it comes to three-point field goals per contest. She averages 2.7 attempts from far out which only trails Ruthie Bolton who attempted 2.9 of them back in 1997.

Reese, on the other hand, has become a dominant force on the inside for the Sky. She managed to have a 15-game double-double streak which beat out Candace Parker's record. She is also the all-time rookie leader when it comes to rebounds per game. This insanely talented rookie gets 11.7 of them per game.