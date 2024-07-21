It has finally happened. The rookies who came into the league as rivals became teammates and they exhibited some insane synergy. Caitlin Clark out of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky showed out when they first got the opportunity to hit the floor together. Everyone who was watching WNBA All-Star weekend was very amazed at how these two naturally work so well.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's synergy was not seen until the fourth quarter of the WNBA All-Star game. The Fever rookie drove all the way to the basket to draw defenders and decided to drop a dime to the Sky rookie for an easy bucket. It added to the big lead that Team WNBA was building and put them ahead with a 95-86 scoreline over Team USA.

Fans impressed with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese during WNBA All-Star weekend

A lot of fans dropped their jaws after seeing both of them play together. It even drew some very riled-up reactions on social media.

“Rookie Angel Reese had another double-double with 12 Points and 11 Rebounds in 18 mins and Rookie Caitlin Clark had 4 points 9 Assists and 1 Rebound in 26 mins…. They are truly changing the game….,” a fan wrote.

An avid spectator of the Fever and Sky stars was even advocating to lessen the vitriol after NBA All-Star Weekend, “This is SPECIAL brings tears to my eyes let’s stop the Caitlin Clark versus Angel Reese mess and start appreciating what each player brings What the WNBA is today is what Kobe Bryant wanted for his daughters he is smiling down on us. Appreciate this. Use it to bring us together.”

Others were even rallying for Clark and Reese to replace some people on the Paris Olympics squad, “Nah it’s no way in hell they sending that sorry a** team to Paris. Shout out to Angel Reese, and Shout out to Caitlin Clark. Rookies made that whole team look like hot a**.”

The Fever rookie ended the game with a meager four points. This is because she went 2-9 on the field. She also could not knock a single one of her seven three-point attempts. However, Clark did manage to dish out 10 assists. The rookie then stole the ball twice to prevent Team USA from getting more momentum. All of this was done in 26 minutes of playing time.

Reese, on the other hand, stuffed the stat sheet and got a classic double-double. The Sky rookie only played 18 minutes but managed to knock down 50% of her shots for 12 points. She also grabbed 11 rebounds as well as a steal and a block to round out the night.

Both of these WNBA All-Star selections proved that they were worth the nod in their rookie year. The production that they will lay out might only get better from here on out.