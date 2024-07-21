The Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark will be forever linked in the minds of millions if not billions of basketball fans worldwide for years. Despite that, an Olympics odyssey starring the two transcendent young icons of the game is being put on the backburner this summer as neither will attend the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

On Saturday, Reese broached the topic of a potential Olympics partnership with her Fever rival sometime in the near future, a scenario that caused more than a few butterflies to flutter in the hearts of WNBA fans who found out.

The Reese scenario coincided with a hot take shared by ‘Big Perk' aka Kendrick Perkins on Reese and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson. Meanwhile, Reese spoke about her famous double-double streak, offering a surprising take.

Will Reese and Clark ever hit the international hardwood together in search of Olympic gold? According to Reese, that answer is a resounding yes.

Sky's Reese speaks out on Olympic dream

Reese told ESPN that she envisions herself playing “a lot” with Clark in the coming years and added that she hopes they can be Olympians together in four years.

The 2028 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles, which could offer the perfect stage for another seminal moment in women's basketball featuring the two young stars.

Fans react to rookie Reese's comments

Fans reacted strongly to the Chicago Sky rookie in the comments section.

“It makes it hard to hate Angel,” one reader said. “They should have had reserved spots for rookies. In 2028, it better be Angel, Clark, (Cameron) Brink, Paige (Bueckers) and Juju (Watkins, currently of USC basketball).”

“It's cool to see them getting along since everyone pits them against each other,” another fan added.

“The faces of the WNBA in four years,” another wrote.

Reese finished with a double-double in Saturday's All-Star Game, adding to her growing legend as a young WNBA star while playing alongside the Iowa alumnus Clark.