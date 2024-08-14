The 2024 WNBA season has been enhanced with excitement from some highly-touted rookies. Former college rivals Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have had impressive debut seasons with the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever. The NBA 2K25 video game is set to release on Sep. 6, and 2K unveiled the first looks at both star rookies roughly three weeks beforehand.

2K's first post showed the player model of Caitlin Clark looking off into the distance in a Fever jersey, via X (formerly Twitter):

Clark's character contains similar features to her real-life on-the-court look. She has a headband with her hair tied back and looks like she is in a focused, competitive state.

Next came Angel Reese's character unveil:

Reese's character shows a striking resemblance to her real-life look as well. It will be interesting to see if the 2K version of her contains her signature left shin sleeve.

Clark and Reese will likely be the highest-rated WNBA rookies in NBA 2K25, given their outstanding performances through the first half of the season.

Sky's Reese, Fever's Clark set for promising 2K progressions

Through 26 games, Clark has averaged 17.1 points, 8.2 assists (first in the league), and 5.8 rebounds. She has helped lead the Fever to an 11-15 record, which places them seventh in the WNBA standings.

Meanwhile, Reese has averaged 13.5 points, 11.9 rebounds (second in the league), and 1.4 steals per game. Her interior presence has guided the Sky to a 10-14 record, just one spot below Indiana in league rankings.

It will be interesting to see what overalls the rookies get ahead of NBA 2K25's release. In May of 2024, ClutchPoints predicted Reese to earn a rating somewhere in the high 70s or low 80s. However, her performance through the 2024 season's first half could see her eclipse those numbers. Reese could climb as high as the high 80s. Similarly, Clark could land a rating in the high 80s as well.

Fans are excited for the official release of the game to play with two of the most dynamic players in the WNBA.