The Chicago Sky are lucky to have Angel Reese on their team. Reese was one of the most impressive rookies in the WNBA in 2024, second to only Caitlin Clark. She is keeping her game as sharp as possible by participating in the Unrivaled basketball league during the WNBA offseason.

Reese explained that being an ‘inspiration' to young women is one of the motivations that keeps her going.

“To live my life isn't easy,” Reese said. “That's why I put the work in every day because like there are little girls that look up to me. There are college girls that look up to me. Just being able to be an inspiration every day. That's why I try to keep going through all the negativity.”

Reese has been the target of multiple controversies, dating back to her collegiate seasons at LSU. She even receives criticism from a large swath of WNBA fans, making her a polarizing player as a result.

“At 22 living this life it's hard, but I'm grateful, I'm blessed. And I'm lucky to be around this group and being here at Unrivaled has just been the best thing for me,” Reese concluded.

It is great to see Reese persevere despite all of the hate she receives. That in and of itself is one reason why Reese is an inspirational figure to young women around the world.

Angel Reese claims Unrivaled is ‘breath of fresh air'

Reese is making the most of her offseason.

The Chicago Sky star is balling out in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Reese praised the league on opening day in January.

“This is what women deserve, waking up every day and just not having to worry about anything,” Reese said, as reported by USA Today’s Safid Deen. “I come in here. I get breakfast. I get treatment. I can come in and get in the gym anytime. … I just have everything here that I need, and everybody has everything here we need.”

Since then, Reese has logged several impressive performance including the league's first 20-20 game, logging 22 points and 21 rebounds on Friday night.

It is fair to say that Reese is grateful for the opportunity that Unrivaled has given her.

“Who doesn’t want to be in Unrivaled?” Reese said.

Sky fans must be hopeful that Reese will carry her hot streak over into the 2025 WNBA season.