Angel Reese wasn't on the court to support her teammates during Unrivaled's semifinal game, but she still made sure her presence was felt from the sidelines.

Reese, who was forced to miss the contest after suffering an injury on the same wrist that had to be surgically repaired in September 2024, cheered on her Rose BC teammate Chelsea Gray from her X account.

“CHELSEA MF GRAY. MV PG. END OF CONVO,” Reese said.

“Ugh I'm so proud of this team man!” she continued. “ROSEBUDS, WHAT'S GOOD????”

Reese appeared to insinuate that Gray was playing at an MVP-worthy level, as the acronym stands for “Most Valuable Point Guard.” She also captioned an Instagram story she posted of Gray's post-game interview, “MVPG,” and tagged the Las Vegas Aces star.

Gray recently fell short of winning the Unrivaled's inaugural MVP Award, which was given to Lunar Owls forward and league co-founder Napheesa Collier.

This occasion isn't the first time Reese has publicly shown she's a fan of Gray. Reese posted a simple “LET HER COOK” to her X account following March 3's win over Laces BC.

The “Point Gawd” also spoke highly of Reese shortly after that contest, giving the 23-year-old credit for the effort she puts into growing her game.

“She's been putting extra time and putting extra work in. And it's showing in some of these games,” Gray told Moreau Sports Media postgame. “You could put a lot of work in and it still not go your way.

“So I think you're seeing her growth throughout the course of the season, offensively and defensively,” Gray added. “So we've been having a front-row seat to that kind of growth, and so it has been nice to be around that.”

Gray put on a clinic in the 63-57 semifinal victory over the Laces. She racked up a league-record 39 points, which included a 21-point streak that carried her team back from a 13-point second-half deficit and a game-winning basket. She ended the contest as the only Rose player to score in the double digits.

Reese's absence from the title game hasn't yet been confirmed, but she's not expected to play when Rose BC takes on Vinyl BC to compete for Unrivaled's first-ever championship and a $50,000 per player prize.