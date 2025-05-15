The Chicago Sky made significant changes to both the coaching staff and roster over the offseason, but the franchise's cornerstone remains Angel Reese. The young forward led the WNBA with 13.1 rebounds per game as a rookie and anchored her squad's interior attack. She is eager to grow alongside fellow second-year frontcourt force Kamilla Cardoso and mesh with new teammates Ariel Atkins, Courtney Vandersloot and rookie Hailey Van Lith — whom she knows well from LSU.

That ambition equates to one main goal: find a way into the playoffs. Reese elaborated on her plans and hopes for the new campaign, which begins for the Sky on Saturday afternoon in a matchup with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

“Just getting a fresh start with a new team, new coaching staff, new players — I'm super excited to just be here and be back,” the 2024 All-Star said, per the WNBA X account. “One game short from the playoffs last year, so I just want to get better every day and just get to the playoffs.”

Angel Reese is ready for Year 2 and has her sights set on the playoffs. 🔥

Will the Sky make a jump this year?

Despite stumbling in the second half of the season, Chicago had a solid chance at sliding into the No. 8 seed. But those aspirations burned to ashes when Reese suffered a wrist injury in early September. The Sky lost their last five games, ending their campaign on a bitter note.

They can use the unfortunate finish as fuel for the 2025 slate. Given that she was stuck on the sidelines, Angel Reese should especially come in with a palpable intensity. The 23-year-old will try to glean knowledge from new head coach Tyler Marsh, who has served as an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Pacers, as well as multi-time All-Stars Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot.

This roster now boasts valuable experience and offensive versatility, which should make it easier for Reese and company to fulfill their objective and clinch a playoff berth. No. 5 aims to build on the double-double she averaged in her fruitful rookie season and help lead the Sky to the next rung of the WNBA ladder.

Chicago and Indiana collide on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. ET.