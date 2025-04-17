The Chicago Sky are thrilled to have Angel Reese as one of their franchise stars. Reese is one of the most prominent young stars in the WNBA, both on and off the court. She is now gaining popularity even outside the realm of sports.

Angel Reese was recently part of the plot of a primetime television show.

Reese was mentioned multiple times on a recent episode of the CBS sitcom Poppa's House starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

In the episode, the character played by Wayans Jr. admitted that Reese is his celebrity crush. His character also said of Reese that she is “beautiful, athletic, competitive, intelligent, and she stands up for herself” later in the episode.

Reese posted “oh period” with a laughing crying emojis and a heart emoji in response to the tweet about the show.

Reese has been one of the more popular players in women's basketball ever since her collegiate days at LSU. That popularity has increased since she joined the WNBA last year.

She has also seen a boost in her popularity as part of Unrivaled, where she won Defensive Player of the Year.

Angel Reese reunites with Hailey Van Lith with the Chicago Sky

Angel Reese got some great news during the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Reese will reunite with Hailey Van Lith in Chicago after the Sky selected her with the 11th overall pick. The pair played together at LSU.

Van Lith shared her excitement about reuniting with Reese shortly after being drafted.

“I really appreciate her. We have a very mature relationship,” Van Lith began. “A mutual respect relationship where we both have respect for each other's game and also the character and the person we are off the court. So mostly I'm just excited to get to be around her again.”

Van Lith also took the opportunity to heap praise on Reese.

“She's a dawg, man. She turns up the intensity of everybody around her,” Van Lith concluded. “So I'm excited to be in that environment with her again where she can pull more out of me than I think I have.”

The Sky have a bright future with Reese and Van Lith as franchise players for years to come.