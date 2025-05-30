The Chicago Sky grabbed their first win of the 2025 WNBA season after defeating the Dallas Wings, 97-92, on Thursday. With the win, the Sky improved to 1-4. Sky star Angel Reese did not finish with her customary double-double, but she still managed to set a WNBA rebound record in the win.

During the Sky’s win against the Wings, Angel Reese set a WNBA record by becoming the fastest player to reach 200 offensive rebounds, as per Polymarket Hoops. She finished with nine rebounds against the Wings, with four of them being offensive rebounds. She also had six points and five assists in 25 minutes.

In the same game, veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

The Sky’s win was only the second game this season that Reese did not finish with a double-double, and the first game she did not reach double figures in rebounding. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese set multiple rebounding records as a rookie. She made her first All-Star appearance as a rookie as well.

Through the Sky’s first four games of the regular season, Reese has been playing a little over 29 minutes per game while taking around ten shots attempts per game. She was averaging 10.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 31 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last season, Reese appeared in 34 games as a rookie before having her year cut short due to a wrist injury. Prior to that, the Sky were in playoff contention with Reese averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals. She received one first place vote for the Rookie of the Year Award.

The Sky will play a second consecutive game against the Wings, with a Saturday matchup. While Thursday’s game was at home for the Sky, the second meeting will be on the road.