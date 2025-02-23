It’s been an offseason of change for the Chicago Sky. The overhaul began when the Sky fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon at the end of the 2024 WNBA season. The Sky also brought back veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot who was a key member of their 2021 championship team. The Sky’s latest roster signing was former 2021 WNBA Draft pick Arella Guirantes, the team announced on Saturday.

The Sky’s signing of Arella Guirantes is a training camp contract, meaning she will have to make the team’s final roster out of camp.

Guirantes’ signing brings the Sky’s current roster to ten players. They are permitted to bring up to 18 players to training camp. They must then cut down to either 11 or 12 players by the start of the regular season. Obviously the Sky have a few more roster moves to make, but it would appear Guirantes has an early shot to make the final roster.

Last season, the Sky were powered by their two first round draft picks in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. They were in the playoff picture up until the tail end of the regular season when Reese went down with a season-ending wrist injury.

The Sky made a couple of other key roster moves this offseason, bringing in impact veterans in Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen. They also hired former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh as their head coach.

Guriantes’ most recent WNBA experience came during the 2023 season when she signed with the Seattle Storm. She made the team’s roster out of training camp, and appeared in nine games before the Storm cut her.

Guirantes was originally selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. Coming out of Rutgers, she was once considered a lottery prospect, but ended up slipping to the second round.

During her rookie season with the Sparks, Guirantes appeared in 25 games, including two starts, at a little over 11 minutes per game. She averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds but only shot 27.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from the three-point line. She did shoot 80.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Guirantes did not appear on a WNBA roster in the 2022 and 2024 seasons. In addition to her WNBA experience, she has played for the Puerto Rican national team for international competition. She is currently playing overseas in China along with her Sky teammate to be in Cardoso.