Veteran WNBA guard Courtney Vandersloot is back in Windy City with the Chicago Sky after playing two seasons with the New York Liberty.

As someone who's clearly experienced and is very familiar with the Sky, having played for the team in her first 12 seasons in the WNBA, Vandersloot will be relied upon by the team not just on the court but in the locker room as well.

“You know, obviously the Chicago Sky is very important to me,” the 36-year-old Vandersloot shared (via WNBA).

“They drafted me, and I just felt like it was a good time for me to come home for both the franchise and me. It kind of just worked out. Obviously, I went to New York and won another championship, and you know, that was amazing for me and my career. But the timing was right, and I'm excited to be back.”

Vandersloot also appreciates how the Sky have welcomed her along with the intangibles that she brings to the table.

“You know, it's just, I think that we have a lot of great talent, and everybody brings something different, and they really are accepting to my leadership, and just really willing to learn, and so it's been great,” added Vandersloot, who won a WNBA title with the Sky back in 2021.

Among those who should be able to benefit from Vandersloot's wisdom is Chicago rookie Hailey Van Lith, the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

“Sloot has been a great mentor for me, just in this small amount we've been together,” Van Lith shared..

“She's very invested into helping me. She's always willing to have conversations with me, and just teach me little parts of the game that will make my life easier, make me more successful,” continued the former TCU Horned Frogs star.

Van Lith, who's also reunited with her former LSU Tigers teammate and now Sky forward Angel Reese, should be able to help Chicago, particularly offensively. In the 2024-25 college basketball season, Van Lith put up 17.9 points on a 45.2 percent shooting from the field while making 38.8 percent of her takes from behind the arc.