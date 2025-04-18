The Chicago Sky drafted TCU star Hailey Van Lith with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, reuniting her with one-time college teammate Angel Reese. The duo played together at LSU during the 2023-24 season, a year that Reese immediately recalled after the Sky selected Van Lith.

Following the WNBA Draft, Hailey Van Lith revealed the biggest piece of advice that Angel Reese gave her ahead of her rookie season with the Sky was, “to be in shape,” as per Zach Bachar of Bleacher Report.

Van Lith and Reese were both teammates at LSU during the Tigers run to the Elite Eight following a national championship. Van Lith had transferred from Louisville and was one of the biggest names in the portal. Her lone season at LSU didn’t quite go as planned, and Van Lith re-entered the transfer portal and committed to TCU amid Reese leaving for the WNBA.

Van Lith had a resurgent season at TCU and as a result, had improved her WNBA Draft stock. In 38 games with the Horned Frogs, she averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

One of the Sky’s biggest needs this offseason was a point guard, and Van Lith fits that bill. She’ll have the opportunity to learn under a future Hall of Fame point guard in Courtney Vandersloot, who returned to the Sky via free agency.

In addition to Van Lith, the Sky had another first round pick at No. 10 which they used to select Ajsa Sivka of Slovenia. The team had two second round picks at No. 16 which they used on Maddy Westbeld of Notre Dame, and at No. 22 which they used on Aicha Coulibaly of Texas A&M.

Van Lith becomes part of an intriguing young core for the Sky including Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The Sky underwent changes this offseason, firing head coach Teresa Weatherspoon and hiring Tyler Marsh.