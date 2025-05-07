Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie has been getting involved with the WNBA's latest generation of players lately, including Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. After working with Reese while she was playing for Unrivaled during the W's offseason, Leslie revealed the insights she gained from witnessing the young phenom's game and had constructive advice to offer.

“Angel has the motor,” Leslie began. “She has the energy that you need to be an amazing player. She has a nose for a ball that's really uncanny and really tough to stop. She's a physical player who plays, she enjoys the contact, so you really can't rattle her. And I think we have all of those pieces that makes for a really great player.”

Lisa Leslie working with Angel Reese on a lot of the finishing technique (especially that overhand form!) that I talked about in this piece ⬇️ https://t.co/unYfDe5jCZ pic.twitter.com/tL6wP02kQi — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Leslie had plenty of positives to say, she also had notes for how Reese could improve going forward.

“I think Angel's ability to score is going to continue to get better,” she detailed. “Scoring on the inside and finishing on the left side and right side. She's a lefty who shoots very well on the right side. She has an excellent work ethic, and she's going to continue to get better.”

As one of the former faces of the W herself, Leslie made sure to mention how the attention and pressure on Reese remain a factor she'll have to manage.

“These young women have this spotlight on them that never turns off,” Leslie sympathized. “And it's tough. But I am very confident that Angel will continue to get better and have an even better sophomore season than she did as a rookie, which is going to be hard to beat because she led the WNBA in rebounding as a rookie.

“Is she going to miss shots?” she continued. “Absolutely, we all did, you know what I mean? But at the end of the day, the goal is to try to get a championship and to be better and be consistent every single year. And Angel Reese has put in the work and is working towards that.”

Leslie ended her observations and praise of Reese's game with well-wishes ahead of her second professional season.

“I'm very supportive of Angel. And I hope that she continues to excel and just listen, not worry about the naysayers,” Leslie concluded. “She's outstanding. I enjoyed working with her.”

Reese will next have a chance to put Leslie's tips to use in the Sky's preseason contest against the 2024 finalist Minnesota Lynx on May 10.