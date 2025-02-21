When it comes to the WNBA, the list of current players with signature shoes is relatively small. That list included Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart. Only Stewart and Ionescu’s shoes are currently available on the market. A’ja Wilson recently showcased her upcoming shoe release. But now there’s a new name in terms of WNBA players with a signature shoe, Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon.

Jacy Sheldon will receive her own signature shoe through Holo Footwear, as per Peter Verry of Footwear News. Sheldon first partnered with Holo Footwear back in the summer, and her signature shoe, entitled JS:01, are scheduled to be released in May and will be sold exclusively at Dicks Sporting Goods.

The shoe will be available in seven different colorways that represent each month of the WNBA season. Holo Footwear also has a partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro. Sheldon told Footwear News the importance of women’s basketball players getting their own shoe.

“At this point in our game, any time a woman has the opportunity to get a shoe – and even equity – it’s huge,” Sheldon said. “I’m super excited to be a part of that small group and hopefully, as we continue getting more attention, the amount of shoes skyrockets.”

Jacy Sheldon joins Sun

Aside from having a her own signature shoe release, this upcoming WNBA season is going to be change for Sheldon. She was acquired by the Dallas Wings to the Connecticut Sun as part of the four-team trade that landed Alyssa Thomas with the Phoenix Mercury and DiJonai Carrington with the Wings.

Sheldon was originally selected by the Wings with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Last season, she appeared in all 40 games for the Wings, including 26 starts, at a little over 23 minutes per game.

She averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 38.6 percent shooting from the field, 30.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While Sheldon’s shooting percentages certainly need to improve, she gives the Sun an intriguing prospect to develop at guard.

The Sun went through an overhaul in the offseason, parting ways with head coach Stephanie White, and losing their entire starting lineup in Thomas, Carrington, Tyasha Harris, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones.

Most recently, the Sun front office came under fire from Marina Mabrey’s agent for refusing to grant her trade request. When Mabrey was initially traded to the Sun, they were a contending team. But following their offseason moves they’ve slipped from that status.