Paige Bueckers is officially headed to Dallas. On Monday night, the Dallas Wings selected Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Bueckers spoke to reporters after being drafted and shared her thoughts on the moment, via theScore on Instagram.

“I mean you don't ever want to assume anything in life,” Bueckers said. “Nothing is guaranteed so for this moment to be here and it actually happened, it's nerve-racking. You just have a level of excitement, nervousness, bittersweet feeling knowing that my journey at UConn is over but excited for the next one to begin.

“And to be able to share that moment with the people sitting at my table and also the people not sitting at my table, they played a big role in it. So just happiness and joy.”

Paige Bueckers officially joining Wings

Wings fans were thrilled to find out that the team was officially selecting Paige Bueckers without question. Even Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis shared a message with the Wings' No. 1 overall selection.

As of this story's writing, Dallas has made a total of three picks so far in the draft. The Wings have two remaining. Dallas has selected Aziaha James and Madison Scott in addition to Paige Bueckers up to this point.

The Wings' final two picks of the 2025 WNBA Draft are in the third-round. Although final round picks may be overlooked by some, Dallas understands how important they can be. The players selected in the third-round could prove to be impactful down the road as the Wings continue to improve.

One pick that certainly won't be overlooked is the No. 1 pick, though. Paige Bueckers is excited for this next chapter in her basketball career. Dallas' future is bright as the team hopes to compete at a high level sooner rather than later.