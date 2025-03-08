DiJonai Carrington, who joined the Dallas Wings during the WNBA offseason, recently made an appearance on Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast. Carrington discussed a number of topics, including leaving her former team, the Connecticut Sun, as well as joining the Wings.

“Not really,” Carrington said of whether it was difficult or not to make the decision to leave the Sun. “Yeah, a little bit… My teammates left (a number of Sun players left during the offseason)… No, it wasn't that hard. The only part that was hard, of course you love the fans and, like, you're comfortable there. I just know what to expect. But it was time (to leave).”

Carrington entered restricted free agency. She explained how she ended up in Dallas with the Wings as a restricted free agent.

“At the end of the day, it wasn't completely my decision because I was a restricted free agent,” Carrington told Reese. “I could tell Connecticut, ‘hey, I want to go to this team or this team.' And that's kind of what happened. I gave them two options. Whichever team put the best offer on the table to Connecticut that's what they took.

“I'm glad I'm in Dallas, but it was, like, I gave them two teams.”

Reese then told Carrington she likes Dallas, even admitting that she “wants to live there.”

Reese, of course, plays in Chicago with the Sky. She enjoyed a tremendous rookie season in 2024, and Reese is looking to take another step forward in 2025.

Carrington, meanwhile, is hoping to make a significant impact with the Wings. The 27-year-old earned the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award following a strong campaign. She ultimately recorded 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

The Wings missed the postseason in 2024. Dallas is hoping to bounce back in 2025, however. Although the team traded Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury, the Wings have still made a number of impactful additions this offseason.

Perhaps DiJonai Carrington can help the Dallas Wings return to the playoffs during the '25 campaign.