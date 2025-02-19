The Dallas Wings made arguably the most underrated move of the WNBA offseason. This move should not be confused with the best addition. Rather, it was an addition that was overlooked, yet it projects to be quite impactful and beneficial as Dallas looks to compete in 2025.

So what exact move will we be discussing in this article?

When the Wings traded Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury as part of a multi-team trade, the primary storyline was, well, Sabally joining the Mercury. As part of the deal, though, the Wings received Tyasha Harris, a guard who most recently played with the Connecticut Sun.

The Wings' most notable additions this offseason have been Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith. Those additions are quality moves and they will help Dallas in 2025. However, adding Harris should not be overlooked.

Tyasha Harris ready to impact Wings

The Wings originally selected Harris in the WNBA Draft. She made her debut in 2020 and displayed signs of potential. After three seasons in Dallas, Harris joined the Sun ahead of the 2023 campaign. She would spend two years in Connecticut before being traded back to Dallas this offseason.

In 2024, Harris enjoyed a breakout season of sorts. She averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds per outing. Harris also shot 42.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. A 5'10” guard, Harris is capable of starting or coming off the bench.

The reasonable expectation is that she will play a bench role behind Arike Ogunbowale and potentially Paige Bueckers, assuming Bueckers enters the 2025 WNBA Draft and the Wings select her. At 26 years old, Harris could emerge as a player who factors into the Wings' long-term future plans as well.

The Harris addition did not receive a significant amount of attention from around the league. Still, she is set to make a significant impact in Dallas during the upcoming 2025 WNBA season.