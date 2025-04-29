ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings had their third day of training camp on Tuesday. Plenty of attention is on No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, but a different storyline has also emerged, one that has focused on former Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith. The Wings added Smith this past offseason, but her specific role with the team is uncertain at the moment. During an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Smith revealed what she envisions her role being with her new team.

“Anything they ask me to do… Rebound and running the floor hard,” Smith said. “I've been on defense and scoring around the rim when I can. But just whatever they tell me to do, just doing it hard.”

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes also addressed the subject, but he did not provide a direct answer as to what her role will be. Instead, Koclanes praised Smith's play so far and hinted that Dallas is still analyzing the situation.

I asked Chris Koclanes about NaLyssa Smith’s role on the Wings#WingsUp “Camp is gonna play itself out, but NaLyssa has been fantastic these first three days.” pic.twitter.com/9na0IDjOgI — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Camp is gonna play itself out, but NaLyssa has been fantastic these first three days,” Koclanes told reporters. “I've loved her energy on both sides of the ball… We want to be able to play fast and challenge her to get up and down the floor, and have a presence on the defensive end and get in a stance and compete. And she's responded very positively to those challenges… She's been great these first couple days.”

Smith, 24, spent three seasons in Indiana with the Fever before joining the Wings this past offseason. She recorded a career-low 10.6 points per game, but her 24.8 minutes per outing also set a new career-low for the forward. Meanwhile, Smith's 48 percent field goal percentage represented her career-best.

If the Wings give Smith enough playing time, she could make a significant impact in 2025. Dallas will use training camp and the preseason to see how Smith best fits on the roster.