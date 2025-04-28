The Dallas Wings have started training camp, and things are getting intense on the court between the women. On the first day of camp, Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington have already started taking jabs at each other, and they're loving the competitive nature they're bringing out of each other.

“The trash talk between DiJonai Carrington, Ty Harris, Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers was really good and fun to see… they were the most vocal in the first day of Dallas Wings training camp… This team’s chemistry is going to be really really good,” Wings reporter Landon Thomas wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Carrington was asked what she saw on the first day of camp, and she jokingly said, “I'm seeing that Paige can't guard me”, but she also had some encouraging words for the rookie.

“She's a student of the game, her IQ is super high,” Carrington said. “You don't have to tell her things multiple times. It's quick.”

So, Dijonai, what are you seeing on the first day of camp? “I’m seeing Paige can’t guard me! 😂😂 #WNBATwitter #WNBA @DallasWings pic.twitter.com/odLHPaY87L — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bueckers showed during her collegiate career that she was one of the best players in the nation, and her skill set should translate well to the WNBA. It seems like her teammates are already seeing the talent that she possesses, and there's no doubt that she's going to make them a better team.

With players such as Arike Ogunbowale already on the team and adding Bueckers, the Wings should be able to score points at ease. As training camp continues, their chemistry on the court is only going to improve by the time the first game rolls around, and they could be one of the surprise teams in the league if everything is clicking early.

It's good to know that they're battling early in camp and trying to make each other better, which will pay off during the season when they're playing at their very best.