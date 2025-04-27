Training camp is kicking off across the WNBA, and Dallas Wings veteran Arike Ogunbowale knows exactly what's needed to be prepared. That should explain why the Wings' official account on X, formerly Twitter, documented the two-time All-Star MVP rolling in on the first day of the 2025 season with a wagon full of sneakers.

Ogunbowale was all smiles and laughs as she pulled her wagon through the College Park Center and showed off her shoes. She responded to a question about her thoughts on Day 1 of camp, sharing, “I'm excited. Y'all see I got my wagon, [here's] my backpack.” Ogunbowale directed the camera toward the sneakers as she picked out a pair to highlight. “Straight Kobes, straight heat. Y'all know the vibes.”

The Wings account found hilarity in the audacious move, adding the caption, “Not the wagon of shoes Arike,” with a laughing emoji.

Ogunbowale is famously a huge sneakerhead and has publicly shown off her collection before, even admitting to spending up to $700 for a pair. She's named Jordan 1s, Air Force 1s, and Kobe 6s as a few of her favorite sneakers.

The 28-year-old even released her own pair in July 2023 in a color called “Bright Mandarin” as a part of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 line. She also collaborated with Nike to drop the “Moonlight” version of the Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus in December 2024 after previously wearing a pair of white Swarovski Forces in a 2023 State Farm ad with former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban.

The Dallas Wings unveiled their stacked and full roster of 18 players two days before training camp got underway. The team expects two participants to arrive late due to overseas playing commitments.

The Wings will start the preseason at the Las Vegas Aces before tipping off against the 2024 WNBA finalist Minnesota Lynx on May 16.