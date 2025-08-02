The 2025 WNBA trade deadline is scheduled for August 7. With the deadline right around the corner, there has been attention on the Dallas Wings and fans have wondered which players may be traded. ESPN insider Alexa Philippou recently said that she's heard DiJonai Carrington mentioned as a possible trade candidate. Another player who will be a free agent following the 2025 season, Arike Ogunbowale, is someone that could make sense for Dallas to move. A source previously told ClutchPoints that the Wings likely won't trade Ogunbowale, though.

So, what are the Wings' trade deadline plans?

A source recently told ClutchPoints that “rebuilding” is the team's primary focus, however, the source mentioned that the team is “open” to opportunities. The source also expressed confidence in general manager Curt Miller.

“Curt is the best about trades, drafts and moves in the league,” the source told ClutchPoints.

The source did not comment on any specific players. With Dallas' primary focus set on rebuilding, though, one has to imagine the Wings will be especially focused on selling as opposed to buying.

What may that entail? Rumors will swirl throughout the next week. As mentioned, Carrington has already been mentioned as a possible trade candidate as rumors begin to heat up. Curiosity will likely increase about Ogunbowale's future in Dallas as the Wings' postseason chances become increasingly unrealistic. Teaira McCowan and Myisha Hines-Allen — also upcoming free agents — will be players to monitor as well.

People familiar with the situation but not associated with the Wings have suggested Hines-Allen as a trade candidate. They believe she may attract interest from contenders. The 29-year-old offers veteran prowess and can guard multiple positions. Of course, the same can be said about Carrington, who seems to be emerging as the Wings' most popular potential trade candidate.

How Wings are dealing with trade rumors

Trade rumors can prove to be a distraction. It is often difficult for players to focus on their craft while hearing their names linked to various other teams. Ignoring the outside noise and sticking together as a team is of the utmost importance during trade deadline season.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes was asked about the trade rumors following the team's 88-78 loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“You can't think about that,” Koclanes told reporters. “That's part of pro sports. When we're in there, we're a team, we're together. We're focused on business and we're focused on being great teammates for one another and continuing to be the teammate that you want to be. And be the example that you want to be. That's really all you can do.”

Interestingly, Miller was in the press conference room listening to the postgame interview. He did not seem to have much of a reaction to Koclanes' comments.

The Wings' plan is clearly to build around Paige Bueckers for the future. Dallas is still a year or two away from becoming a true contender, but their playoff window could open sooner rather than later if Miller and the team properly execute their trade deadline plan.

Rebuilding seems to be the priority, but it remains to be seen how aggressive Dallas will be when it comes to moving on from veteran players.