Dallas Wings forward DiJonai Carrington has endured an up and down first season with the team. Dallas acquired Carrington via trade during the offseason. With Carrington set to enter free agency following the '25 campaign, could the Wings consider moving her ahead of the upcoming WNBA trade deadline? Alexa Philippou of ESPN recently claimed she has heard Carrington's name mentioned as a possible trade candidate, something she said on ESPN, via Shabazz on X, formerly Twitter.

“There are a few teams I'm keeping my eye on,” Philippou said. “Dallas is one of them. They're a team… already made an in-season trade to offload NaLyssa Smith, I've heard the name DiJonai Carrington brought up in WNBA circles about someone who could potentially be on the move.”

In all reality, Philippou is not making some extremely bold declaration about Carrington's future. There is certainly still a chance that the forward will remain in Dallas past the trade deadline.

With that being said, Carrington's future with the Wings is far from certain. Dallas is rebuilding and trading her for picks/younger players may be an option.

Carrington, 27, is averaging 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per outing across 19 games played so far in the 2025 season. A strong defender, Carrington could instantly impact a contender. Her offense has been far from consistent this year, but teams would likely still be open to adding a player with respectable offensive and stellar defensive potential.

The Wings will have multiple challenging decisions to make before the upcoming trade deadline. Players such as DiJonai Carrington, Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan are all set to enter WNBA free agency following the season. That does not mean they will all be traded, but Dallas, as mentioned, will have difficult decisions to make.

The 2025 WNBA trade deadline is scheduled for August 7 at 3 PM EST.