Dallas Wings forward DiJonai Carrington has endured an up and down first season with the team. Dallas acquired Carrington via trade during the offseason. With Carrington set to enter free agency following the '25 campaign, could the Wings consider moving her ahead of the upcoming WNBA trade deadline? Alexa Philippou of ESPN recently claimed she has heard Carrington's name mentioned as a possible trade candidate, something she said on ESPN, via Shabazz on X, formerly Twitter.

“There are a few teams I'm keeping my eye on,” Philippou said. “Dallas is one of them. They're a team… already made an in-season trade to offload NaLyssa Smith, I've heard the name DiJonai Carrington brought up in WNBA circles about someone who could potentially be on the move.”

In all reality, Philippou is not making some extremely bold declaration about Carrington's future. There is certainly still a chance that the forward will remain in Dallas past the trade deadline.

With that being said, Carrington's future with the Wings is far from certain. Dallas is rebuilding and trading her for picks/younger players may be an option.

Carrington, 27, is averaging 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per outing across 19 games played so far in the 2025 season. A strong defender, Carrington could instantly impact a contender. Her offense has been far from consistent this year, but teams would likely still be open to adding a player with respectable offensive and stellar defensive potential.

The Wings will have multiple challenging decisions to make before the upcoming trade deadline. Players such as DiJonai Carrington, Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan are all set to enter WNBA free agency following the season. That does not mean they will all be traded, but Dallas, as mentioned, will have difficult decisions to make.

The 2025 WNBA trade deadline is scheduled for August 7 at 3 PM EST.

More Dallas Wings News
Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist (20) against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena.
Wings receive massive injury update for Fever clashJackson Stone ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles against the Atlanta Dream during the second half at College Park Center.
Wings star Paige Bueckers moves past WNBA legend on all-time rookie listMiguel La Torre ·
Dallas Wings logo in background. Wings Chris Koclanes and Wings DiJonai Carrington in front and looking serious.
Wings failing to make one painfully obvious adjustmentJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) warms up before the game between the Wings and the Seattle Storm at College Park Center.
Nike teases Arike Ogunbowale Kobe 5 Protro collabZachary Draves ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) walks off the court after the game against the New York Liberty at College Park Center.
NBACentel ditches parody to praise Wings’ Paige BueckersRishav Bhat ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) walks off the court after the game against the New York Liberty at College Park Center.
Wings flexes Paige Bueckers’ bonkers top 10 feat in 2025 WNBA seasonMiguel La Torre ·