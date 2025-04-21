When the Dallas Wings drafted Paige Bueckers, general manager Curt Miller made one thing very certain.

He won't trade Bueckers.

“I can absolutely promise that,” Miller said via Myah Taylor of Dallas Morning News. “We’re really excited to have a generational talent in Paige Bueckers coming to Dallas.”

The statement comes during a tumultuous time as a Dallas Sports fan. The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, which has since sparked outrage.

Doncic loved Dallas and embraced the city as the franchise player. Now, he's with the Los Angeles Lakers and in the NBA playoffs.

For Bueckers, she's entering a team with Arike Ogunbowale. The two can form a dynamic duo rooted in all levels of offense. Playmaking, shooting, and that intensity can terrify opposing teams.

Furthermore, Bueckers capped off her collegiate career by winning the 2025 NCAA title.

She excelled in college, and can likely do the same in the WNBA. Although the Wings might be in a retooling year, they have the future secure, thanks to Bueckers and Miller.

Wings Gm Curt Miller knows how special Paige Bueckers is

It's not often that a player is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA. For Bueckers, that was as clear of a statement as there ever has been.

As a sophomore, she won the Naismith Player of the Year. The year after though, she tore her ACL and endured her first taste of injury adversity.

Then, she came back and had a memorable senior season. Bueckers was an All-American and as mentioned earlier, helped UConn women's basketball win its 12th national title.

With the WNBA set to begin in less than one month, eyes will be gravitated towards the No. 1 pick. She'll have big shoes to fill, considering Caitlin Clark made history as a rookie last season.

Still, the Wings have their franchise cornerstone of the future. It's a decision that was easy for Miller to make. He doesn't plan on going back on that decision any time soon.