With Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever being the talk of the WNBA, there were concerns about her availability heading into Saturday's game. This injury was a tad concerning, considering that Clark had a nagging injury throughout training camp.

Despite participating in training camp every day, it still raised some concerns. Heading into Saturday's game, it was more of the same.

Before being ruled out, she explained that her right leg is the issue regarding her availability.

Caitlin Clark (left leg) provides an update 90 minutes before tip-off: "Just a little tightness. I'll go through all our warmups and everything — and then they'll decide if I'm good to go or not." pic.twitter.com/Me6iFwpw6y — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Just a little tightness,” Clark said via Scott Agness on X (formerly Twitter). “I'll go through all our warmups and everything — and then they'll decide if I'm good to go or not.”

Clark is the offensive engine for the Fever. After all, she made a bunch of history last season. For starters, Clark broke the single-season assist record, as well as convincingly winning Rookie of the Year.

Pairing her with veterans like Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner has been amazing. Still, this is Clark's team, and her absence could loom large.

Will Caitlin Clark's injury impact the Fever in the long-run?

Considering that this is the preseason, there isn't much of a concern if she plays or not. However, if she doesn't play, it might raise questions about her long-term health.

Although there hasn't been anything major with her leg injury, it's still a leg injury. The significance of it matters to a major degree.

Not to mention, Clark won't be a part of the starting unit for the Fever. This might be a precaution but it intrigues many if she'll play at all during the preseason.

At the end of the day, the Fever are looking for long-term over the short-term. With someone as powerful as Clark is on the court, her availability is the top priority.

Airing on the side of caution might be the best bet to ensure sustained success for the season.