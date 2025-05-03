The WNBA is enjoying the biggest rate of growth in league history thanks to its young stars. The WNBA also signed a new 11-year media rights deal in July. The league has taken the next step in promoting their stars around the country, making history in the preseason. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and other former college basketball stars will have a homecoming before the season starts.

Whether its Clark and the Fever hosting the Brazilian national team at the University of Iowa or Reese and the Chicago Sky hosting them at LSU, it is the first time the league has tried something like that, according to Front Office Sports.

The teams that are visiting the campuses of their franchise players are enjoying the experience. Dallas Wings All-Star Arike Ogunbowale had fun with Paige Bueckers, No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Ogunbowale hit a game-winning shot to beat Bueckers' UConn Huskies in the 2018 Final Four, and she wanted to remind the rookie what her mentor has done to her alma mater.

In today's day and age, the young stars of the WNBA are building their popularity in college and bringing their fans to the pros. Clark, of course, captured the nations attention during her junior season and has since dominated with the Fever in her rookie year.

The Wings and Sky, along with the New York Liberty, are the teams heading back to school this year. However, there are stars around the league who went to popular programs that would love their return. For example, A'ja Wilson and Kamilla Cardoso could face off at the University of South Carolina while Rickea Jackson makes her return to Tennessee.

The WNBA is in a great place as the league continues to grow in popularity. With the success of Unrivaled and the nationwide following that their stars have, women's basketball should only get bigger from here. Regardless of what happens outside of the game, the 2025 season is full of intrigue and excitement all around the league.