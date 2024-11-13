Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark brought both her skills and humor to the LPGA Pro-Am at The Annika on Wednesday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Known for her talent on the basketball court, Clark recently hinted jokingly that she might be shifting her focus to professional golf during her WNBA offseason. However, her lighthearted attitude toward her golf game was on full display after a rough start in front of a packed gallery.

In front of a large crowd at the No. 3 tee, Clark shanked a shot but quickly laughed it off, telling the spectators, “It’s not fair, I should be able to move up,” per Scott Agnes of Fieldhouse Files on X, formerly Twitter. The quip drew laughter from the crowd, showing Clark’s willingness to embrace her amateur status in a field of golf professionals.

An incredible crowd at the No. 3 tee. Caitlin shanks one, then has fun with it as she reloads. "It's not fair, I should be able to move up!" pic.twitter.com/A96ePvQU4q — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 13, 2024



Clark, a self-described “average golfer” with a handicap of around 16, has acknowledged her limited golfing experience despite a passion for the sport. She admitted that while she enjoys hitting the links, her results are mixed at best. “

I’m strong, and I can hit it,” Clark said at the LPGA Women’s Leadership Summit, as reported by Mark Schlabach of ESPN. “It just usually doesn’t go straight.”

LPGA Pro-Am is not Caitlin Clark's first time on the course

The Fever star is paired with notable golf figures for the event, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda on the front nine and 10-time major champion Annika Sörenstam on the back nine. Despite playing alongside some of the sport’s best, Clark said that her focus remains on enjoying the experience and her “No. 1” goal.

You just step up there and hope for the best. … I just don't want to hit anyone with a golf ball. That's my No. 1 priority,” she said. “Just have fun with it. This isn't super serious … There were so many people that would kill to be in my position or in my shoes.”

This is not Clark’s first foray into the world of professional golf events. She participated in a pro-am at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic in 2023, where she played with rising star Ludvig Åberg and Iowa native Zach Johnson.

Sörenstam, one of Clark's course partners, offered her words of encouragement.

“You’re an athlete and used to crowds, and I’m sure you play better under pressure,” Sörenstam said. “I'm a senior golfer now, so I have been working a little bit on my game because I needed to. It's all about having fun.”