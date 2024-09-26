The Indiana Fever are coming off a tough 87-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Wednesday night's defeat knocked the Fever out of the WNBA Playoffs, as they lost their first-round best-of-three series 2-0. Star rookie guard Caitlin Clark was disappointed with the result, but it did not stop her from making an intriguing golf joke after the game.

Clark reportedly does not have plans to play overseas during the WNBA offseason, and reporters asked her to elaborate on her decision after the team's loss on Wednesday. Clark gave a simple and lighthearted response:

“I was focused on beating the Connecticut Sun… I don't know what I'm gonna do tomorrow. I don't know what I'm gonna do the next day. Maybe play some golf. That's what I'm gonna do until it gets too cold in Indiana. I'll become a professional golfer,” Clark said, via Chloe Peterson of the IndyStar.

It looks like Caitlin Clark will take some time to unwind before diving deep into her offseason plans. She deserves a rest after making a valiant effort in her first professional season.

Clark ended the 2024 WNBA season with averages of 19.2 points, a league-leading 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on a 34.4 percent three-pointing shooting clip. In the process, she led the Fever to a 20-20 record and their first appearance in the WNBA Playoffs since 2016. As a result, Clark earned the AP Rookie of the Year distinction and was named to the AP All-WNBA First Team and AP All-Rookie Team.

Clark is not the only one navigating offseason decisions. The Fever must find out how to improve their roster for the 2025 season. One of the most important talking points is star guard Kelsey Mitchell's unrestricted free agency. It would be great to see her stay with the Fever after her All-Star season, but things can change.

Indiana may have come up short in the playoffs, but their future looks bright.