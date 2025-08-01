The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings will go head-to-head on Friday night. The Wings usually play in Arlington, TX, but on Friday they will host the Fever at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for the second time this season. Plenty of fans are expected to attend the game, but is Caitlin Clark playing vs. the Wings?

Many fans are coming to support their hometown Wings. Some may be fans of the Fever. Paige Bueckers draws no shortage of fans as well. However, Clark's popularity cannot be denied, and there will be a number of fans attending the game for the purpose of watching her play.

Unfortunately for those fans, Caitlin Clark is out on Friday — which was also the case in late June when Indiana last played Dallas at the AAC. Meghan L. Hall of USA Today reported that Clark will remain out due to a groin injury. Clark has been dealing with the injury for the past few weeks. She has no current timeline for a return.

Nevertheless, the contest projects to be exciting. The Fever feature plenty of other stars such as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. Meanwhile, Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale will lead the Wings.

Additionally, Maddy Siegrist is expected to be available after missing 17 games due to a knee injury. Her return will certainly be impactful as Dallas hopes to earn a big victory.

The Fever will still feel confident about their chances despite Clark's absence. Indiana is set to enter the contest with a 15-12 overall record while Dallas is just 8-20. Nevertheless, the Wings have displayed the ability to challenge even the best teams in the league. Nothing will come easy for the Fever.

When it comes to the question of if Caitlin Clark is playing vs. the Wings on Friday night, however, the answer is no.