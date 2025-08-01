The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings will go head-to-head on Friday night. The Wings usually play in Arlington, TX, but on Friday they will host the Fever at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for the second time this season. Plenty of fans are expected to attend the game, but is Caitlin Clark playing vs. the Wings?

Many fans are coming to support their hometown Wings. Some may be fans of the Fever. Paige Bueckers draws no shortage of fans as well. However, Clark's popularity cannot be denied, and there will be a number of fans attending the game for the purpose of watching her play.

Unfortunately for those fans, Caitlin Clark is out on Friday — which was also the case in late June when Indiana last played Dallas at the AAC. Meghan L. Hall of USA Today reported that Clark will remain out due to a groin injury. Clark has been dealing with the injury for the past few weeks. She has no current timeline for a return.

Nevertheless, the contest projects to be exciting. The Fever feature plenty of other stars such as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. Meanwhile, Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale will lead the Wings.

Additionally, Maddy Siegrist is expected to be available after missing 17 games due to a knee injury. Her return will certainly be impactful as Dallas hopes to earn a big victory.

The Fever will still feel confident about their chances despite Clark's absence. Indiana is set to enter the contest with a 15-12 overall record while Dallas is just 8-20. Nevertheless, the Wings have displayed the ability to challenge even the best teams in the league. Nothing will come easy for the Fever.

When it comes to the question of if Caitlin Clark is playing vs. the Wings on Friday night, however, the answer is no.

More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) yells in excitement Wednesday, July 30, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Fever star Caitlin Clark has fans claiming she’s better than Stephen Curry, LeBron JamesJackson Stone ·
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles the ball in the second half at CareFirst Arena.
Mercury’s Kahleah Copper blasts Fever’s ‘disrespect’ for DeWanna Bonner’s returnHayden Cilley ·
Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center.
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham hits Caitlin Clark detractors with NSFW clapbackBenedetto Vitale ·
Injured Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the bench during the first half of a basketball game against the Chicago Sky at United Center.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark reacts to Tyrese Haliburton’s major life stepPaolo Mariano ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) is interviewed after the game Thursday, July 24, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Fever star Sophie Cunningham’s 2-word remark on Natasha Howard’s ‘chirping’ commentPaolo Mariano ·
image thumbnail
Fever’s latest addition breaks silence on joining teamJulian Ojeda ·