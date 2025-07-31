It hasn't been the best season overall for the Dallas Wings, who currently sit 12 games under the .500 mark at 8-20 after their recent home loss to the Atlanta Dream. It's been a sensational rookie season for former UConn standout Paige Bueckers, who had 21 points in the loss to the Dream, but overall, it's not appearing particularly likely that the Wings will be able to make a playoff push at the current juncture.

One reason for this has been the extended absence of one of the Wings' best players in Maddy Siegrist, who has been out of the lineup for over a month now with a knee injury.

However, recently, the Wings got a positive update in that department as it pertains to their upcoming clash with the Indiana Fever.

“Breaking: Maddy Siegrist will be available to play Friday vs. the Fever,” reported Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

It will certainly be a welcome sight for Wings fans, as well as Siegrist's Dallas teammates, who have been tasked with holding down the fort in her absence this season.

Taking a bit of juice out of this matchup is the fact that the Indiana Fever will likely be without star Caitlin Clark.

Clark has missed several games in a row, as well as the recent WNBA All-Star festivities, with a groin injury, and at this point, there is no indication that she will be ready to go for Friday's game vs the Wings.

Clark and Bueckers have already faced off against one another previously this season in a battle of two of the WNBA's brightest young stars, but it seems that fans will have to wait for another such matchup.

In any case, the Wings and Fever are slated to tip things off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET from Dallas.