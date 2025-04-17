Sports personality Colin Cowherd is still furious that Caitlin Clark is not among Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2025.

He held firm to his feelings on Thursday's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

One day later and @ColinCowherd still cannot believe that Time Magazine left Caitlin Clark off their list of the 100 Most Influential People pic.twitter.com/ZUyuORw8Qn — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

This decision comes after Clark was named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year in 2024. The two WNBA players who made the list were Breanna Stewart and Naphisa Collier.

Both of whom were instrumental behind the launch of “Unrivaled” 3 on 3 league. The other athletes featured were Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, tennis legend Serena Williams, and French Olympic swimmer Leon Marchand.

Clark has been a catalyst behind the growth of women's basketball from her days at Iowa to the Indiana Fever. The Fever have become one of the most watched teams in all of sports.

Fourteen of the most watched WNBA games in 2024 involved the Fever. Clark received the most All-Star votes in the history of the WNBA. At the end of the year, Clark received the most votes to win the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Her popularity has compelled teams to change venues to accommodate more fans. The first showdown between Clark and Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings on June 27 is generating tremendous buzz with increased ticket sales.

One thing is for certain is that Cowherd will be there to cheer on No. 22.

Colin Cowherd's fandom over Caitlin Clark

Cowherd has been one of Clark's staunchest supporters in the media. He passionately compared Clark's popularity to that of Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, who each transcended their sport and brought in wider audiences.

“If you talk about league-changing athletes in America — Tiger (Woods) in golf, Michael Jordan in basketball, Caitlin Clark,” he said. “She's the most influential athlete, man or woman, I'd argue in the last year.”

He has been strongly critical of the WNBA and others for undermining Clark's contributions to the game.

Cowherd expressed disdain at Clark not being included on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team and not competing in the WNBA All-Star skills competition. He also accused the league of “gatekeeping” her career and not celebrating her accomplishments enough.