Caitlin Clark has certainly lit up the sports world since debuting in college basketball. The spotlight has continued to follow her into the WNBA, where she now plays for the Indiana Fever. Her talent has generated more views than the league or women's sports in general have ever received. All-time great hockey player Wayne Gretzky gave Clark major props for what she's doing as a pro athlete.

During a guest appearance on the “New Heights” podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, Gretzky referred to Clark while discussing what makes sports so great. The Hall of Famer simply loves how Caitlin Clark has taken, not just the WNBA, but the sports world by storm with her brilliant play. It's something he admires about Clark and sports in general.

“Look at Caitlin Clark, how she's just taken over the country. For that matter, maybe the world. She's encouraged so many young girls now to participate in sports. Whether it's basketball or soccer, or volleyball.

“My dad used to always say, ‘The greatest thing about sports is that you learn so much about real life. You learn how to be unselfish, you learn how to be dedicated, you learn how to work hard, you learn how to win. And you learn how to pick yourself up off the ground when you lose. And that's what life is all about.' I have so much respect for so many of these athletes that come along now, and as a fan, I just love it.”

That's certainly some high praise from one of the all-time greats. But Caitlin Clark has proven herself time and time again so far in her career. The 23-year-old point guard maintained momentum last season after being named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. She also led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Clark is currently nursing a quad injury in her left leg. The hope is she'll return in early-mid June. Through four games played this season, Caitlin Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.3% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc.