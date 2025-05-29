May 29, 2025 at 11:55 AM ET

The Indiana Fever suffered a humbling loss against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night. Indiana lost 83-77 against Washington in their first game without superstar Caitlin Clark, who is out with a quad injury. But that did not stop Clark from speaking her mind about officiating during the game.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark is still getting after the referees, even though she is out with an injury.

One viral clip from Yahoo Sports shows Clark approaching the refs on the court entering halftime on Wednesday night. She pointed towards the floor and had a piece of paper in her hands.

Clark appeared to try and make a point to the refs before joining one Fever assistant coach and talking with another ref.

This is far from the first time that Clark has got into it with the referees or showed emotion on the court. In fact, Clark came very close to a one-game suspension during the 2024 WNBA season because of technical fouls.

Clark also took some photographs of her team and spent several minutes signing autographs for fans on Wednesday night.

Did Caitlin Clark's absence lead to a Fever loss on Wednesday?

Caitlin Clark was not the only one frustrated with the Fever's performance against the Mystics.

Fever coach Stephanie White pointed to a lack of transition points as a reason for Wednesday's loss against the Mystics.

“Obviously, Caitlin is really good at finding rim runners, getting the ball up the floor. We got to better there,” White said. “Not relying so much on dribble handoffs and on-ball screens.”

Indiana looked out of sorts with Clark out of the lineup. But a few Fever players did step up in Clark's absence.

The legendary DeWanna Bonner had her first breakout game in Indiana, leading the Fever with 21 points off the bench. She also became the first player in WNBA history to reach 7,500 points, 3,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists.

Kelsey Mitchell also made WNBA history against the Mystics. She became the fifth fastest guard in league history to reach 5,000 career points after scoring 14 points against Washington.

Next up for the Fever is a home game against the Sun on Friday night.