Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark could generate an economic impact of over $1 billion for the WNBA in 2025, according to a recent report from NBC News. The projection follows a breakout rookie season that redefined the league’s visibility and attendance, and which analysts say is already reshaping the business of women’s professional basketball.

The report, authored by Andrew Greif, includes insight from Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University Columbus and an expert in sports franchise valuation. Brewer was asked by the Indianapolis Star to assess Clark’s influence on the WNBA’s financial landscape. His findings suggest that Clark was responsible for approximately 26.5% of all WNBA economic activity last season, factoring in revenue streams such as merchandise, ticket sales, and television ratings.

“If things just go as they were, and we have an expanded season of 22 home games with modest inflation, I’m looking at $875 [million],” Brewer told NBC News. “And I could easily see that eclipsing a billion dollars on the economic impact of Caitlin Clark this year.”

Clark’s arrival in the league coincided with a sharp rise in attendance and viewership. The Fever averaged 17,035 fans per home game across 20 contests in 2024 — a figure that surpassed the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, who share Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Leaguewide, WNBA attendance rose from 6,615 per game in 2023 to 9,807.

Caitlin Clark’s influence drives record WNBA viewership, merchandise sales, and local economic growth

Television viewership followed a similar trend. Indiana’s games became the most-watched WNBA broadcasts across ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, and NBA TV. Average viewership for ESPN broadcasts reached 1.2 million, marking a new league benchmark.

Merchandise sales also soared. According to Fanatics, Clark ranked sixth among all basketball players in merchandise sales, including NBA athletes. Overall WNBA sales through Fanatics increased by more than 500% compared to the previous year. Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a 233% increase in WNBA-related sales year-over-year.

StubHub data further emphasized Clark’s draw. Of the 10 top-selling WNBA games for the 2025 season, all featured the Fever. Ticket prices for Indiana’s road games have jumped by an average of 140%, with an average resale price of $312.

Beyond the league, Clark’s presence has generated substantial economic effects locally. Brewer’s valuation of the Fever jumped from Sportico’s previous $90 million estimate to $340 million, driven by Clark's impact. He also projected her presence would bring approximately $41 million in economic activity to the city of Indianapolis.

Fever expand digital reach, invest in new facility as Clark fuels surge in fan interest

Visit Indy, the city’s tourism agency, launched advertising campaigns in Iowa following Clark’s draft selection, targeting her collegiate fan base. That initiative resulted in a 501% increase in traffic to Fever-related pages on Visit Indy’s website and contributed to spikes in local hotel bookings on game days.

The Fever’s investment in Clark and their growing popularity has also supported infrastructure development. A $78 million practice facility exclusively for the Fever is under construction, highlighting the franchise’s long-term commitment.

The team has also taken steps to expand digital access to its games. Earlier this month, the Fever launched Fever Direct, a new direct-to-consumer streaming service powered by Endeavor Streaming. The platform allows fans within the team’s regional broadcast territory to watch up to 18 live regular-season games and full-game replays. Subscriptions start at $29.99 and are available via web browsers, tablets, and mobile devices, with smart TV support expected soon. The service is part of the team’s effort to meet growing demand and provide more flexible viewing options as Clark continues to drive nationwide interest in the franchise.

On the court, Clark continues to draw attention. Indiana is off to a 2-2 start in the 2025 season after a narrow 90-88 loss to the defending champion New York Liberty on Saturday. Clark recorded 18 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds but committed 10 turnovers while shooting 6-of-18 from the field.

The Fever will return to action Wednesday night against the Washington Mystics (2-2). The game will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.