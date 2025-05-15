The Indiana Fever announced Thursday the launch of Fever Direct, the franchise’s first direct-to-consumer streaming service, ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

Powered by Endeavor Streaming, Fever Direct will offer fans within the team’s approved Midwest region access to up to 18 live regular season games, along with full game replays. The platform is now available via web browsers, tablets, and mobile devices, with support for Smart TVs and connected devices expected in the near future.

The new service aims to enhance fan engagement by providing flexible and convenient access to Fever basketball, particularly for those who no longer subscribe to traditional cable services.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide further access and greater opportunities for our fans to experience Fever basketball,” said Kelly Krauskopf, president of basketball and business operations for the Indiana Fever. “Whether at home or on-the-go, Fever Direct is another great option for our fans to watch our team, particularly those who have cut the cord or are looking to rewatch their favorite Fever games on replay.”

Fever Direct offers affordable access to regional fans as team expands digital presence

Fever Direct will be available exclusively to viewers located within the team’s regional broadcast territory. A full list of eligible U.S. ZIP codes is included in the press release issued by the team.

According to the team, a season subscription to the platform will be offered starting at $29.99. In addition to live games, the service will provide fans with access to archived content, including game replays for those who miss the live broadcasts.

Fred Santarpia, president of Endeavor Streaming, emphasized the broader impact of the launch on the evolving sports media landscape.

“Direct-to-consumer streaming represents a significant opportunity for teams like the Indiana Fever to not just serve existing fans in new ways, but to also reach new fans by offering frictionless experiences on the device of their choice,” Santarpia said. “We’re proud to partner with them to deliver a world class platform for their fans.”

The rollout of Fever Direct comes as the Fever prepare to open the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday, May 17, when they host the Chicago Sky. The first game scheduled for streaming via the new platform will be against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, May 20.

The initiative signals another step in the Fever’s continued investment in expanding their digital footprint and building a deeper connection with their growing fan base. With increased national attention and rising interest in women’s basketball, the franchise’s move into streaming aligns with leaguewide efforts to broaden accessibility and modernize viewership experiences.