Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson dropped a truth bomb on whether she wants to play with the franchise that drafted her for the rest of her career. It's safe to say the partnership between the South Carolina basketball legend and “Sin City” has more than exceeded expectations. The Aces were in their first year as a franchise in 2018 when they drafted Wilson with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.

Before this location and brand change, the organization was formerly the San Antonio Stars. Wilson has subsequently become one of the greatest players in the WNBA's history and might even be on track to be the consensus GOAT. During this time, Las Vegas has won two championships and might be on the verge of being the league's next dynasty.

As more star players are switching teams over WNBA offseasons now, Wilson, in an interview with Time Magazine, gave her thoughts on potentially leaving Vegas at some point in her career.

“I don't want to. That's more of a front-office question, but Vegas will forever be my home. I was their first draft pick of the franchise, so they brought me in. And the things that we've done—straight out the gate, we set the standard for the league to follow, and we put a lot of other franchises in the league on their heels. If I could retire an Ace, I would love to. I don't see myself putting on any different jersey.”

A'ja Wilson already has built one of the most decorated resumes ever at just 28 years old

There's a reason why A'ja Wilson is already a future Hall-of-Famer. At just 28 years old, Wilson is a three-time league MVP, a six-time All-Star, made five All-WNBA teams, led the league in blocks four times, won two championships, and one WNBA Finals MVP. Plenty of more accolades could be listed, including Wilson's college resume, but the facts are the facts. The Aces have a living legend on their team who is currently the best player in the world

And the franchise is staying aggressive for its superstar's stake, even making the bold move to deal point guard Kelsey Plum for six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd. After winning two straight WNBA championships, Las Vegas lost last year in the semifinals of the playoffs to the eventual champion New York Liberty. A title this year, and the Aces cement themselves as a dynasty.

Overall, Wilson's comments today were confirmation for the franchise that drafted her. And it doesn't look like the Columbia, South Carolina native is slowing down anytime soon after recording the best statistical season of her career. The Aces, for the first time in a while, are the hunters instead of the hunted, and that's a scary proposition for the rest of the league.