Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo have been rumored to be dating since last summer in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Wilson seems to have confirmed their relationship ahead of her alma mater's game between the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks and Auburn Tigers.

Both Wilson and Adebayo were in attendance for the contest as they sat courtside. The Gamecocks honored their star alum by retiring her jersey and hanging it up in the rafters of Colonial Life Arena.

During her speech, Wilson addressed the home crowd as she thanked them for all the support they gave her after an incredible career from 2014 to 2018 that featured a national championship in 2017. She also seems to have acknowledged her relationship with Adebayo, labeling him as her “favorite Olympian from out of town.”

“I wouldn't be who I am today without the love, support, and sacrifices of so many people. What a blessing to have those most special to me court-side today, especially my favorite Olympian from out of town,” Wilson said.

How A'ja Wilson's Gamecocks played vs. Auburn

The No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks did not disappoint following A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement ceremony.

South Carolina beat the Auburn Tigers 83-66 on Sunday, continuing to defend homecourt with a 11-0 record to show for it. The home side won all four quarters, shooting 57% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.

The Gamecocks showcased a balanced offense, having four players score in double-digits. Joyce Edwards led the way with 18 points and five rebounds, MiLaysia Fulwiley came next with 17 points and four assists, while Chloe Kitts finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

They improved to a 21-1 overall record which includes a 9-0 showing in conference play and a 16-game winning streak. They are averaging 81.4 points on 47.1% shooting from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, blowing out teams by a margin of 25.4 points per game.

The No. 2 Gamecocks will prepare for their next matchup, facing the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.