The Seattle Storm reportedly are trading six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces in a three-team trade that also sends three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Storm are getting the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and Li Yueru from the Sparks in the deal, with the Sparks getting the No. 9 pick from the Storm along with Plum, and the Aces getting the No. 13 pick from the Sparks with Loyd coming over from Seattle.

It is a blockbuster deal as the Aces try to remake their core and extend their championship window that is centered around A'ja Wilson. The Storm get a big asset in the No. 2 pick in this upcoming draft, while the Sparks get a veteran in Plum to join a young team headlined by last year's No. 2 pick in Cameron Brink.

This trade was one that has been rumored in recent days. It has been expected that Jewell Loyd would be moved at some point this offseason after she requested a trade, and the reports of the three-team trade between the Storm, Aces and Sparks surfaced in recent days. Plum is a free agent, so she will be going to the Sparks in a sign-and-trade. Loyd is still under contract for 2025, before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Sparks had hoped that the WNBA lottery would go their way, and they would be in line to select Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick, but that did not happen, as Los Angeles landed the No. 2 pick behind the Dallas Wings. Now, the Storm will have the chance to add a young and exciting player at No. 2 overall. Plum provides the Sparks with a veteran point guard to help run the offense, although she has played shooting guard with the Aces for much of the time.

This trade undoubtedly changes the outlook of the league for 2025, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out this summer.