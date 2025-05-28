The Las Vegas Aces went 27-13 last season, the fourth-best record in the WNBA. A'ja Wilson won her third MVP award and set the single-season scoring record. Despite all of that and the addition of Jewell Loyd this offseason, the Aces are off to a slow start in 2025. Through four games, the team is 2-2, spurring frustration from Chelsea Gray and a curt evaluation from Wilson.

The 28-year old is one of the most decorated players in the WNBA, but she is not satisfied with her team's performance. She and fellow veteran leader Gray have voiced their frustrations in the early part of the season.

Wilson spoke with KTNV's Nick Walters about her team, saying that they simply need to be better.

"We just played like sh*t." A'ja Wilson doesn't mince words saying she's not happy with the Aces' 2-2 start to the season. #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/erWlQPbHu6 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Honestly, we just gotta be better,” said Wilson about the Aces. “We had bad games We honestly just played bad, we looked bad, and that wasn't us, so it's on us to look better, to play better. That's pretty much all I've seen in the past two games. We just played like sh*t.”

The expectation for the Aces is a championship every season. In Wilson's career, she has led Las Vegas on deep playoff runs and won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. The New York Liberty ended their three-peat bid in the WNBA semifinals, sending the Aces into the offseason earlier than they wanted.

Las Vegas responded with aggressive moves, shipping out veteran guard Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for Loyd from the Seattle Storm in a three-team deal. Loyd, Gray, and Wilson are one of the best trios of players in the league. However, their talent has yet to translate into wins.

The Aces' 15-point loss to the defending champion Liberty could be chalked up to a bad first game. A 102-82 loss to the Storm is cause for concern. However, a 2-2 record does not worry Wilson.

According to her, the fix is simple. They just need to be better as a team. She, along with Gray and Loyd, have enough talent and experience that an underwhelming start will not get in the way of their goals for the season.